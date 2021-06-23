Wildwood police seek man who assaulted ex-girlfriend, kidnapped child

WILDWOOD — Authorities are looking for a Philadelphia man they say assaulted his ex-girlfriend then stole her car with their 3-year-old child inside. At 02:09 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a domestic violence incident. Officers learned the victim briefly exited her vehicle at a local business and was confronted by Filberto Urena Jr., 22, who assaulted her and then stole the vehicle, police said in a news release.