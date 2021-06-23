Iconic Radio Morning Team Celebrates 25 Years - Come Celebrate With Them

It’s extremely rare in the broadcasting industry to be on the air long enough to age gracefully – let alone be doing it alongside someone for 25 years in any one market. But here at one of our Combined Communications sister stations, we have a two-some that has reached that rare and enviable milestone. And as KBND’s Lori Kelman tells us, they’re still going at it … still respecting one another … and still loving their audience … (click left arrow below to play report).