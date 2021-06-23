‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Once Felt Like the ‘Worst Actor in the World’: Here’s Why

It turns out that even some of the longest-running actors in the business struggle from time to time with lengthy dialogue. NCIS star Sean Murray is no exception. Sean Murray is without a doubt best known for his role as Special Agent Timothy McGee on NCIS. He has been a part of the show now for an incredible 18 seasons. Murray sat down earlier this year with the Chicago Tribune to talk about his role as McGee on the popular military crime show. He even explained how at one point in time he felt like the “worst actor in the world.”