The Middle-Grade Book Club has gone virtual. Join us to discuss Katie O'Neilli's Aquicorn Cove. Unable to rely on the adults in her storm-ravaged seaside town, a young girl must protect a colony of magical seahorse-like creatures she discovers in the coral reef. From the Eisner Award-winning author of The Tea Dragon Society and Princess Princess Ever After comes Aquicorn Cove, a heartfelt story about learning to be a guardian to yourself and those you love. This event was and copies of Aquicorn Cove were made possible by the Friends of the Larkspur Library.