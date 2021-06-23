Cancel
Energy Industry

Residential electricity consumption up 27% during pandemic for NWE customers

By TOM LUTEY tlutey@billingsgazette.com
Sidney Herald
 14 days ago

Add $9 million worth of electricity-related costs to that long list of home items Montanans spent more on during year one of the COVID-19 pandemic. And — had things been a little different — many consumers would have received a refund for some of that cost. That extra power consumption...

www.sidneyherald.com
Public Health
