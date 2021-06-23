Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. to investigate Indigenous boarding schools for abuses, burial sites

By Linda F. Hersey, lhersey@newsminer.com
Kodiak Daily Mirror
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday that the U.S. will investigate more than 350 former Indigenous boarding schools for abuses and to identify burial sites of students. Tanana Chiefs Conference lauded Haaland's directive, describing it as "the first step in the healing process for our Native people and this nation."

www.kodiakdailymirror.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boarding School#U S#Canada#Interior#Indigenous#Tanana Chiefs Conference#Native American#Tcc#The University Of Alaska#Alaskans#Alaska Native#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
1600kush.com

Secretary Haaland Announces Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative

Oklahoma has a long history of boarding schools used to rob Native American students of their identity. While three Federal boarding schools for Native youth in the state are still active under multiple new guidelines, the legacy of the boarding schools in the state remains with generations of students who attended them. Some people have good memories of meeting significant others and life-long friends, learning a trade, or playing sports. Others are still traumatized by the psychological, physical, and sexual abuse committed in those institutions. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, plans to look into the long-term ramifications of those schools that still haunt their alumni. In turn, the descendants of those students suffer from genetic and socialized trauma that is passed down through families, which leads to depression, substance abuse, emotional disconnection, and other socio-economic issues for contemporary Native people.
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Canada confronts shame of church-run Indigenous schools

OTTAWA – At times it was the Royal Canadian Mounted Police who came for them. Other times, it was a school van. However it happened, for generations, Indigenous families in Canada had no choice but to send their children to church-run residential schools established by the government to erode their culture and languages, and to assimilate them.
EducationPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Another Canadian Indigenous Boarding School Has Found Hundreds of Unmarked Graves

Another Canadian boarding school for indigenous children has discovered a mass unmarked grave, adding to the 751 in Saskatchewan and 215 in Kamloops unearthed earlier this month. The Lower Kootenay Band, an indigenous tribe in Canada, announced it had found 182 unmarked graves on the campus of St. Eugene’s Mission School in British Columbia using ground-penetrating radar. The school operated from 1912 into the 1970s. According to the statement, “Some of the findings had the human remains buried in shallow graves only three to four feet deep.” For decades in Canada and the United States, hundreds of thousands of Indigenous children were separated from their parents and sent to boarding schools often operated by the Catholic church that were hotbeds of abuse and neglect.
Char-Koosta News

NCUIH Statement on Indigenous Residential and Boarding Schools

WASHINGTON, D.C.– In Canada this past May, the discovery of 215 unmarked graves at Kamloops Indian Residential School brought past Indigenous traumas into the international spotlight. Yesterday, over 700 more unmarked graves were found on the grounds of the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Canada. Boarding schools and residential...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska delegation commends federal probe of Indigenous boarding schools

Alaska’s three members of Congress are supporting a federal investigation of America’s Indigenous boarding schools that separated children from their families and punished students for speaking tribal languages. The Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative will review Native American boarding schools that operated in the United States in the 19th and...
Washington Post

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on the dark history of Indigenous boarding schools

A Canadian group announced Thursday the discovery of at least 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former Indigenous school in Saskatchewan. This came a few weeks after the remains of 215 Indigenous children, some as young as 3, were found in an unmarked, undocumented burial site on the grounds of a former residential school in British Columbia. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland wept when she learned this news because her own grandmother, as well as other family and tribal members, were forcibly sent to similar schools in the United States. Haaland ordered her department this week to prepare a report on the U.S. government's own boarding school program, with an emphasis on cemeteries and potential burial sites.
wiartonecho.com

Canada to provide residential school records to U.S. if needed: Indigenous Relations minister

OTTAWA — Canada’s Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister says Ottawa is open to providing archival data on residential schools to the U.S. government to help with its recently announced investigation into Indigenous boarding schools. Carolyn Bennett says the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation has been collecting data on the burial sites...
kcrw.com

Canada uncovers indigenous mass burial sites, prompts U.S. search for sites

The remains of hundreds of bodies, most of indigenous children, were discovered in Canada recently. They were found at the site of boarding schools run by the Catholic Church in the 19th and 20th centuries. It’s a horrific illustration of the country’s treatment of its indigenous population — a history the country is now trying to atone for. Hundreds of similar boarding schools also operated in the U.S. As a result, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced plans to investigate the Native American boarding schools here and in an effort to find potential mass burial sites.
Santafe New Mexican.com

Haaland seeks to uncover Indigenous children who died at boarding schools

They were removed from their families, punished for speaking their Native languages and adhering to their spiritual beliefs, and taught that everything about their Indigenous cultures was wrong and must be shunned. Many who went to the federal boarding schools for Native children never made it back home. Those who...
talesbuzz.com

Interior Department to begin ‘painful’ review of Indigenous boarding schools

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has directed her department to investigate Indian boarding schools and “shed light on the unspoken traumas of the past, no matter how hard it will be.”. Hundreds of thousands of children were forced to attend these schools in order to assimilate, and in a memo, Haaland...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Up to 40,000 Native American children may have died at government-run boarding schools across the US, expert says as remains of 10 kids are exhumed from unmarked graves in Pennsylvania

As many as 40,000 Native American children may have died from poor care at government-run boarding schools around the US, a researcher has claimed. Preston McBride, a Dartmouth College scholar, has documented at least 1,000 deaths from 1879 to 1934 at just four of the over 500 schools that have existed in the United States, including the non-boarding schools on Indian reservations.
IndiaMinneapolis Star Tribune

Indian burial sites in Canada trigger grief here

First came the discovery of more than 200 unmarked graves at a burial site on a former Indian boarding school property in British Columbia. Then, just weeks later, came an even more appalling revelation: another 751 graves found at another former Indian school in Saskatchewan. The graves are reminders of...
cherokeephoenix.org

Indigenous groups in Canada reports more bodies at school

CRANBROOK, British Colombia (AP) – An Indigenous group in the Canadian province of British Columbia said June 30 a search using ground-penetrating radar has found 182 human remains in unmarked graves at a site close to a former residential school that housed Indigenous children taken from their families. It follows...

Comments / 0

Community Policy