Purple is actively seeking a bright, enthusiastic, and entrepreneurial Account Manager to join its thriving beauty division. The right candidate will have excellent press contacts and demonstrate a high degree of initiative and creativity when pro-actively proposing new ideas. They will also be an articulate presenter, possess good writing skills, be competent at media analysis’, reporting and thrive on attention to detail. Based in Chelsea, New York, PURPLE represents a number of luxury beauty brands; including, Atelier Cologne, Boscia, Dr. Jart+, Eve Lom, Kevyn Aucoin, Ilia Beauty, RéVive Skincare and more, with several exciting, new client wins to be announced soon.