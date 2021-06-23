Cancel
Dave Mustaine Deletes David Ellefson’s bass lines from the new Megadeth LP

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Mustaine has revealed that former member David Ellefson’s bass playing won’t be featured on the new Megadeth album, which is nearing completion. Mustaine is going to erase them and hire a “stellar bass player” to re-record Ellefson’s parts and also join the band for their 2021 gigs. Ellefson was...

