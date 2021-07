SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are in the NBA Draft Lottery for the second year in a row, and fans are holding out hope for a top-four pick. Peter J Holt, who was just elevated to managing partner of the franchise, will represent the team at the lottery Tuesday evening when the 14 teams with the worst record will all get a chance at the top pick. The lottery will air live on ESPN at 7:30 p.