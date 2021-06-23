Investigator casts doubt on self-defense claim in murder trial
Ryder Alan Smith, 23, who is accused of murder and evidence tampering, testified at his trial Tuesday about the November morning that he shot Peter Horace-Wright. Smith said Horace-Wright was calm and then, like a light switch, abruptly changed his demeanor and attacked Smith after Smith quoted him $4,500 for a truck. The men had met a couple of hours earlier at a gas station and decided to hang out and share some drinks.www.kodiakdailymirror.com