Investigator casts doubt on self-defense claim in murder trial

Opening arguments were brief following jury selection on Monday for the murder trial of Decota Castle Brown. He is accused in the March 2019 shooting death of his grandmother, Seneca resident Geraldine Castle. Brown is charged with burglary first degree, murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Motions for a change of venue and to remove Decota Brown’s ankle Taser during the trial were denied by the judge. Prosecutors called to the stand Decota’s adoptive mother, Dee Dee Brown, as the state’s first witness. Testimony resumes today in Walhalla at the Oconee County Courthouse. The trial is expected to last through at least tomorrow.