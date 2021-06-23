Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Investigator casts doubt on self-defense claim in murder trial

By Amanda Bohman, abohman@newsminer.com
Kodiak Daily Mirror
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyder Alan Smith, 23, who is accused of murder and evidence tampering, testified at his trial Tuesday about the November morning that he shot Peter Horace-Wright. Smith said Horace-Wright was calm and then, like a light switch, abruptly changed his demeanor and attacked Smith after Smith quoted him $4,500 for a truck. The men had met a couple of hours earlier at a gas station and decided to hang out and share some drinks.

www.kodiakdailymirror.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Self Defense#Superior Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Wrestling
Related
Tyler, TXktbb.com

Tyler police investigate murder

TYLER — Tyler police are seeking leads in a murder. According to a news release, around 12:50 Wednesday morning, officers responded to a home on Omega Dr. on a report of a shooting. It was determined that the there had been an altercation outside the residence when the victim was shot. Jesse McNeely, 17, of Tyler died of his wounds at a local hospital. No suspects were immediately arrested, and the investigation continues. If you have any information, call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.
Stanislaus County, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

The murder of a small-town thief. Claims of a vast conspiracy. ‘The Trials of Frank Carson’

“The Trials of Frank Carson” is a story of power, politics and the law in California’s Central Valley. Frank Carson was Stanislaus County’s most controversial defense attorney, a wizard with juries and a courtroom brawler with an unapologetically caustic style. He racked up legal wins for decades. He was the terror of police and prosecutors, often accusing them personally of corruption.
El Dorado County, CAcrimevoice.com

Another arrest in murder investigation

Originally published as an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post – “Yesterday, EDSO and the El Dorado County District Attorney conducted follow up regarding new evidence obtained in the Heather Gumina-Waters murder investigation. Due to this evidence, we arrested 40-year-old Justin Kremer as an accessory to murder. Kremer was...
Jefferson County, WAPort Townsend Leader

Jury hears two versions of self-defense at beginning of Beckmeyer murder trial

A summertime barbecue, beer and tequila, nine gunshots, and one man dead. Jurors in the first-degree murder trial of John Paul Beckmeyer in Jefferson County Superior Court have been drenched with details of the deadly confrontation between Beckmeyer and his neighbor last August, an alcohol-fueled argument that left James McDonald dead on the ground on the rural Marrowstone Island property he shared with the shooter.
Tucumcari, NMQuay County Sun

Tucumcari murder trial rescheduled

A Tucumcari man’s murder trial will be rescheduled from August to October after his lawyer and a prosecutor said last week they still were awaiting laboratory tests from the state and were finishing pretrial interviews. Joshua Braziel, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)...
Hall County, GAaccesswdun.com

Dixon trial: Defense attorneys for Velazquez, Clements blame gunman Garcia-Solis for deputy's murder

Opening arguments began just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the trial of three men accused in the 2019 murder of Hall County Sheriff's Deputy Blane Dixon. Jury selection for the trial of Hector Garcia-Solis, Eric Velazquez and London Clements wrapped up more quickly than initially predicted. Court proceedings continued until about 7:30 p.m. Monday and attorneys were able to strike a jury on Tuesday, according to Northeastern Judicial Circuit Court Administrator Jason Stephenson. Eight women and four men - along with two alternates - were selected to hear the case.
Walhalla, SCwgog.com

Murder Trial is Underway

Opening arguments were brief following jury selection on Monday for the murder trial of Decota Castle Brown. He is accused in the March 2019 shooting death of his grandmother, Seneca resident Geraldine Castle. Brown is charged with burglary first degree, murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Motions for a change of venue and to remove Decota Brown’s ankle Taser during the trial were denied by the judge. Prosecutors called to the stand Decota’s adoptive mother, Dee Dee Brown, as the state’s first witness. Testimony resumes today in Walhalla at the Oconee County Courthouse. The trial is expected to last through at least tomorrow.
Madison County, ALWAAY-TV

Defense rests in Christopher Henderson mass murder trial

The defense in the Christopher Henderson mass murder trial has rested without calling any witnesses to the stand. The prosecution rested its case on Monday afternoon. Jurors are dismissed until about 11 a.m. Closing arguments start this afternoon. Watch WAAY 31 News at 11 a.m. for more information. From earlier;
Shreveport, LADaily Iberian

Murderer convicted in bench trial

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man who killed a man after a parking dispute was found guilty of second-degree murder in a bench trial in Caddo District Court Tuesday, July 6, 2021. District Judge Chris Victory found defendant Ronald Berry Parker, 67, guilty as charged of killing Roderick Gaut, 39,...
Erie, PAErie Times-News

Sovereignty raised at hearing in Millcreek killing, echoing claim at Wendy's murder trial

Erie man charged in Millcreek fatal shooting claims he is sovereign citizen, mimicking defense in trial over fatal shooting at Edinboro Wendy's. A 20-year-old Erie man accused of fatally shooting a Titusville man in an SUV during a robbery in late March unsuccessfully claimed in court on Tuesday that he is a sovereign citizen and that Pennsylvania has no jurisdiction over him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy