NXT wrestler Kyle O’Reilly sat down for an interview with Vicente Beltrán of ViBe & Wrestling to discuss his upcoming match at the Great American Bash against Adam Cole. During the interview O’Reilly discussed his new character and where he draws inspiration from. He noted that he is still early on in the process and that he is still figuring the character out. He also noted that he is currently more focused on being his authentic self and having fun during this part of his career.