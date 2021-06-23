Cancel
Minecraft Will Be Getting Sonic The Hedgehog DLC

By Gavin Sheehan
Cover picture for the articleSEGA and Mojang have come together to add the blue speedster Sonic The Hedgehog and his friends to Minecraft with some new DLC. This new partnership comes as part of Sonic's 30th Anniversary, as they will be adding several characters to the game in block form, as well as locations such as Green Hills Zone and Chemical Plant Zone. You'll be able to collect rings, dash past obstacles, defeat bosses, and build up speed to rack up a high score (if that's really what you want to do with these assets). You'll also be able to snag a free Sonic the Hedgehog Character Creator item and celebrate the anniversary by joining a special server event hosted by The Hive featuring a two-week special event with Sonic-themed mini-games and additional surprises. While they didn't announce a release date for it yet, you can get it in the Minecraft Marketplace when it drops. In the meantime, here's a trailer and a snippet of the info from today's announcement.

