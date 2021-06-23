Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil resumes climb on large U.S. oil stocks drawdown

By Sonali Paul
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

MELBOURNE, June 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected, reinforcing views of a tightening supply-demand balance with road and air travel picking up in Europe and North America.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 33 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.18 a barrel at 0217 GMT, after falling 60 cents on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures jumped 42 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.23 a barrel, after giving up 9 cents on Tuesday.

The American Petroleum Institute industry group reported crude stocks fell by 7.2 million barrels for the week ended June 18, according to two market sources.

That was a much bigger drawdown than the 3.9 million barrels which nine analysts polled by Reuters had expected on average.

If official figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration due later on Wednesday confirm the drawdown, it would be the fifth straight week of declines, showing the U.S. market tightening, ING Economics said in a note.

All eyes are on what the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, plan to do when they meet on July 1 as they gauge the demand recovery.

OPEC+ is discussing a gradual increase in supply from August, but no decision has been made yet on the exact volumes, two OPEC+ sources said on Tuesday.

“The producer group once again faces some tough decisions as the market continues to show tightness. Global progress in COVID-19 vaccination campaigns have seen consumer mobility across U.S., China and Europe recover sharply,” ANZ commodity analysts said in a note.

“However the prospect of Iranian oil hitting the market in the near term has seen OPEC remain cautious about increasing supply,” they said.

A retreat in the U.S. dollar from a two-month high hit late last week has also helped prop up oil prices, as a weaker greenback makes oil less expensive in other currencies.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

141K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Wti Oil#Oil Industry#Crude Oil#Ing Economics#Iranian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Traffic
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil drops sharply after OPEC cancels meeting

July 6 (Reuters) - Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday in a volatile session after OPEC producers canceled a meeting when major players were unable to come to an agreement to increase supply. Brent crude settled down $2.63 a barrel, or 3.4%, to $74.53, after hitting a session peak of $77.84,...
StocksColumbian

U.S. stocks open mixed, oil prices pull back after spike

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are mixed as trading resumes after the Independence Day holiday. The S&P 500 is down 0.2% Tuesday morning. Oil prices are pulling back a bit after jumping when talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil producing countries broke off in the midst of a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels. The U.S. benchmark crude oil price fell 0.4% to $74.85; it earlier rose to $76.98, the highest level since November 2014. Markets in Europe are mostly lower while exchanges in Asia saw gains in most markets except China. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.40%.
Energy Industrykitco.com

Goldman sees crude oil output path uncertain as OPEC+ talks cease

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday the collapse of OPEC+'s oil output talks have introduced uncertainty into the group's production path, while maintaining its view of $80 a barrel Brent price for this summer and gradual increase in output early next year. Ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum...
Trafficsanantoniopost.com

Oil prices retreat after OPEC+ standoff

NEW YORK, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices reversed earlier gains to end lower on Tuesday after major oil-producing countries failed to reach a deal on output policy. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery lost 1.79 U.S. dollars to settle at 73.37 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Earlier in the session, the U.S. crude benchmark traded as high as 76.98 dollars a barrel, its highest level since November 2014.
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Falls; Traders Digest OPEC+ Disagreement

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices weakened Tuesday, giving up sizable gains as traders digested the failure of a group of major producers to come up with an agreement over future output levels. By 9:34 AM ET (1340 GMT), U.S. crude was down 0.8% at $74.56 a barrel, after earlier climbing...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Tumble After Hitting Near 7-year High, Settle Sharply Lower

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower on Tuesday as prices plunged after hitting a near 7-year high, amid uncertainty about the major oil producers’ possible take on their production policy. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies were originally scheduled to decide on increasing crude production last...
TrafficCNBC

Oil steadies after tumble as market awaits OPEC+ clarity

Brent crude was up 3 cents at $74.56 a barrel by 0115 GMT, after slumping more than 3% on Tuesday. U.S. oil was up 7 cents at $73.44 a barrel, having declined by more than 2% in the previous session. Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after a steep drop in...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices accelerate rise as OPEC+ calls off output talks

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, driven higher after OPEC+ nations called off talks on output levels, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed. Brent was up 94 cents, or 1.2%, at $77.11 a barrel by 1652 GMT, trading around 2-1/2 year highs. U.S. oil gained $1.11, or 1.5%, to $76.27 a barrel.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bond yields, oil fall as risk appetite fades

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - Global stock prices fell sharply Tuesday - after some indexes briefly touched new highs - as tumbling bond yields, lower crude prices, China’s latest tech crackdown and expectations of a hawkish Fed report on Wednesday waved red flags at investors. With risks percolating, “it...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields fall after service sector data; Fed minutes eyed

(Updates prices, analyst comment, reverse repo data) By Chuck Mikolajczak NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year note poised for its longest streak of daily declines in 16 months as investors look for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy path and after data signaled the service sector expanded at a slower pace. A gauge of activity from the Institute for Supply Management on the U.S. services sector, which accounts for about two-thirds of economic activity, showed moderate growth in June, down from the record pace in May. The data comes on the heels of Friday's employment report, which was viewed by many as showing an improving labor market, but not enough to signal an economy that may be prone to overheating. "Seems to have been at least some reaction to the ISM services print showing the Employment sub-index in contractionary territory for the first time since Dec. 2020," said Zachary Griffiths, rates strategist at Wells Fargo. "While employment in contractionary territory could be considered concerning, comments from the release suggest the weakness is driven more by a lack of labor supply, not a lack of demand." Analysts also pointed to volatility in the oil market, where crude had run up in price until faltering on Tuesday after OPEC producers canceled a meeting, China's crackdown on Chinese tech stocks listed in the United States such as Didi Global and position reshuffling after a long holiday weekend as contributing to the drop in yields. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 6.4 basis points to 1.368%. The yield hit a low of 1.352%, its lowest since Feb. 24 and was on track for a sixth straight session of declines. Investors will turn their focus to Wednesday's release of minutes from the Fed's June 15-16 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought. The amount of cash flowing into the Fed's overnight reverse repurchase operation edged up to $772.5 billion from the $731.5 billion on Friday, but short of Wednesday's record high $992 billion. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 4.9 basis points to 2.001%, having earlier fallen below the 2% mark for the first time since June 21. The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.491%, after closing at 2.502% on Friday, near its highest close in a month. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 114.5 basis points from 119 on Friday. July 6 Tuesday 3:10PM New York / 1910 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP1 162-5/32 1-8/32 10YR TNotes SEP1 133-60/256 0-144/25 6 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 -0.003 Six-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Two-year note 99-207/256 0.2219 -0.016 Three-year note 99-136/256 0.4106 -0.032 Five-year note 100-80/256 0.8109 -0.051 Seven-year note 100-204/256 1.1309 -0.065 10-year note 102-92/256 1.3682 -0.064 30-year bond 108-96/256 2.001 -0.049 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 -23.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 -44.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.75 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.75 -0.50 spread (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Additional reporting by Karen Pierog and Kate Duguid; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Energy IndustryFortune

Crude and energy stocks soar as oil rocks the markets

This is the web version of Bull Sheet, a no-nonsense daily newsletter on what’s happening in the markets. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Good morning, Bull Sheeters. We have full markets action again, and stocks are wobbling. All the drama is in commodities after the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy