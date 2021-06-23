Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Ask a Trooper: What are the rules to have collector plates?

By Submitted
Albert Lea Tribune
 14 days ago

Question: I own a convertible that I only drive in the summer when it isn’t raining (I hate to put the top up). My commute to work is 1.2 miles each way. It is now of a vintage that I could get collector plates on it, but I’ve heard there are restrictions on when I can drive it with those plates displayed. What are the rules? I would like to have collector plates but want to be able to drive it to work on sunny days in the summer.

www.albertleatribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sgt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
ifallsjournal.com

ASK A TROOPER: The law regarding auto insurance

Question: What is the law with regard to insurance cards? I was told it must always be available in the vehicle and then I was told that if you do not have it, there is no fine if you produce it within three days. What exactly are the statutes with regard to having your driver's license on you while driving?
TrafficWest Central Tribune

Ask a Trooper: Data prove that seat belts save lives

What would you say if we told you there's something that can remarkably increase your chances of surviving a car crash? Something like a force field that will keep you from being thrown from the vehicle during a collision — something that takes almost no time? If such a thing existed, would you use it whenever you got into a car?
Carsthetrumantribune.com

Ask a Trooper

Question: I purchased an old trailer to haul my Ranger around. Are brakes required on it?. Answer: Brakes are required on all trailers with a gross weight of 3,000 pounds or more. Trailers manufactured after June 30, 1988, with a gross weight of 3,000 pounds or more require brakes installed on all wheels.
Minnesota StateWadena Pioneer Journal

Ask a Trooper: Extra patrols seek to keep drunk drivers off the roads

When you have a big problem, focusing resources to solve it a bit at a time can make sense. Drunk driving – and its resulting crashes, injuries and deaths – is a problem all over the state of Minnesota. And although law enforcement in each of our 87 counties are working hard to eliminate it, it makes sense, as part of the approach, to look at the data and concentrate DWI patrols on the 15 most dangerous drunk driving counties.
Law Enforcementmaplelakemessenger.com

Ask a Trooper by Sgt. Jesse Grabow

Question: My son just got back from Legionville where he was selected to attend and train and will serve as a school patrol captain when school starts up next fall. Can you talk about that? He had a great experience and I didn’t realize how much history there is with it.
Minnesota StateAlbert Lea Tribune

Ask a Trooper: Always keep copy of insurance card in car

Question: What is the law with regard to insurance cards? I was told it must always be available in the vehicle and then I was told that if you do not have it, there is no fine if you produce it within three days. What exactly are the statutes with regard to having your driver’s license on you while driving?
Law EnforcementWadena Pioneer Journal

Ask a Trooper: The history on Legionville

Answer: I’d be glad to chat about it as I just wrapped up helping instruct session two. The idea of the School Patrol originated with Sister Carmela of the Cathedral School in St. Paul on Feb. 21, 1921 when the first patrolmen were stationed at the intersection of Kellogg Boulevard and Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. Adopted citywide by the City of St. Paul in 1922 as a part of the program of the School System and the St. Paul Police Department, it was also adopted as a statewide program by the Minnesota Highway Patrol.
Minnesota StateJackson County Pilot

Ask A Trooper: Current proof of insurance required

What is the law with regard to insurance cards? I was told an insurance card must always be available in the vehicle and then I was told that if you do not have it, there is no fine if you produce it within three days. Answer: The driver of the...
Mississippi StatePioneer Press

A break in the case of three dead babies found in Mississippi River?

The deaths of three unidentified babies found in the Minnesota backwaters of the Mississippi River has confounded investigators from the days their remains were found from 1999 to 2007, but within the past six months or so, DNA analysis has generated new leads in at least one of the cases, giving hope of finding more answers about their tragic ends, according to a retired Goodhue, Minn., investigator.
Clark, SDPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

South Dakota Woman Flees Police on a Tractor

What started off as a drive off from a gas pump eventually turned into a strange slow-speed chase on a tractor. According to Dakota News Now, Jayden Durick was arrested on charges of eluding, grand theft, and burglary. It all began on Friday at around 10:00 am when Durick allegedly...
Minnesota StateWest Central Tribune

Ask a Trooper: Minnesota's Legionville has offered school patrol training for decades

Answer: I’d be glad to chat about it as I just wrapped up helping instruct session two. The idea of the school patrol originated with Sister Carmela of the Cathedral School in St. Paul on Feb. 21, 1921, when the first patrolmen were stationed at the intersection of Kellogg Boulevard and Summit Avenue in S.t Paul. Adopted citywide by the city of St. Paul in 1922 as a part of the program of the school system and the St. Paul Police Department, it was also adopted as a statewide program by the Minnesota Highway Patrol.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Trooper Krull: Have Fun This Holiday Weekend, But Do It Sensibly

Northwest Iowa — Law enforcement officers will be out in force this 4th of July weekend in an attempt to keep motorists safe on Iowa’s roads. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Kevin Krull says have fun this 4th of July weekend, but celebrate sensibly. Trooper Krull says this weekend marks another...
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

1 injured when 3 vehicles collide on I-35

One person was injured Friday night after three vehicles collided on Interstate 35 south of Albert Lea. Josep William Danzer, 36, of Maple Grove was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The State Patrol report stated a 2008 Toyota...
Harvey County, KSNewton Kansan

Sheriff vehicle qualifies for buy-back plan

It would appear that when the Harvey County Sheriff's Office purchased several Ford Explorers last year, taking delivery in January, that one of those vehicles was a lemon — and that Ford agrees. Ford has agreed to buyback the vehicle, along with the law enforcement package equipment installed in a...
Freeborn County, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

License plates reported stolen and other reports

Deputies received a report at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday of stolen license plates at 76128 270th St., Clarks Grove. A front license plate and radio were reported stolen at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 310 W. Seventh St. A lock was also cut off. Damage reported to truck. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s...
Youngstown, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Police and Business Monitor Distracted Driving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Inside the cabin of a Howlett Logistics delivery van emblazoned with the Amazon logo, a camera hangs from the rearview mirror, capturing the driver’s movements – both of his body and his eyes. The system’s goal, says President and CEO Stacy Howlett, is to minimize distracted driving and, ultimately, the potential for crashes.
Freeborn County, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Windows broken out of vehicle and other reports

Windows were reported broken out of a vehicle at 8:17 a.m. Sunday at 718 Ulstad Ave. A fuel trailer was reported missing at 11:11 a.m. Friday at 10353 840th Ave., Glenville. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7:23 p.m. Friday of a truck that was on fire on Interstate 35 near mile marker three, south of Albert Lea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy