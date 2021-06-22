Quick Bites | Ice cream added to Mutari’s menu
Mutari Craft Chocolate (504A Front St., 831-687-8141, mutarichocolate.com) started serving plant-based soft serve ice cream. Menu offerings include choice of Craft Chocolate or Ugandan Vanilla in a cup or cone (or choose both in a twist), both vegan; a seasonal sundae with ice cream, Aptos Apiary honey, bee pollen, and housemade butter ganache truffle (sundae is not vegan due to the honey and truffle); and nitro ice cream pints. Current hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.www.santacruzsentinel.com