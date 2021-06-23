Meals on Wheels of Greenville County returning to 5-day service, needs volunteers
GREENVILLE, S.C. — It’s been over a year of fewer food deliveries, but that’s going to change soon for Meals on Wheels of Greenville County. “July 12 will be our first week back to full five days a week service,” said Muriel Taylor, Volunteer Director at Meals on Wheels of Greenville County, “And we need volunteers whether you want to help deliver meals, package the meals or help get those meals out to our delivery drivers.”www.wyff4.com