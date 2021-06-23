What Happened To Abby's Eccentric Back Tattoo On NCIS?

Matthew Perry got his claim to fame in 1994 when he landed the role of Chandler Bing on NBC's sitcom "Friends." The show, which also catapulted Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer into household names, ran for 10 seasons on the network and became a cultural phenomenon in the years since it ended. The original cast members got back together for a reunion episode which aired on HBO Max on May 27, and spilled the beans on how they made the show a success. Perry even touched on the anxiety he felt while filming, per Entertainment Weekly, and said that he struggled with getting validation from the live studio audience while filming his scenes in "Friends."