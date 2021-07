We've had some gorgeous weather for the 4th of July so far. Looking into the evening forecast, skies will be mostly clear as high pressure builds in our area. Temperatures will be very comfortable around the time of firework shows as they hover around 60. We've had a bit of rain the past couple of days, leaving the ground slightly damp. This moisture with light to no wind gives potential for some fog to develop later this evening. Until then, enjoy the day and happy Independence Day!