Stolen Catalytic Converter and Methamphetamine located during traffic stop

Driving with a suspended Indiana Operator’s license. On June 21, 2021 at approximately 6:46 p.m. Deputy Thomas Mellencamp initiated a traffic stop in Geneva Township on a Green Chevrolet Blazer for a traffic violation. The Blazer was driven by Travis Groce (40 of Butlerville). During the course of the traffic stop, Deputy Mellencamp learned that Mr. Groce was driving with a suspended Indiana Operator’s license. During a search of the vehicle, Deputies located a stolen Catalytic Converter, tools commonly used to steal catalytic converters and well as Methamphetamine.