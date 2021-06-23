Cancel
Jennings County, IN

Stolen Catalytic Converter and Methamphetamine located during traffic stop

By Jennings County Sheriff's Press Release
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDriving with a suspended Indiana Operator’s license. On June 21, 2021 at approximately 6:46 p.m. Deputy Thomas Mellencamp initiated a traffic stop in Geneva Township on a Green Chevrolet Blazer for a traffic violation. The Blazer was driven by Travis Groce (40 of Butlerville). During the course of the traffic stop, Deputy Mellencamp learned that Mr. Groce was driving with a suspended Indiana Operator’s license. During a search of the vehicle, Deputies located a stolen Catalytic Converter, tools commonly used to steal catalytic converters and well as Methamphetamine.

