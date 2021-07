New Kent siblings Lauren and Jayden Curry have qualitied for the National AAU Junior Olympics meet to be held in Texas in late July. Lauren claimed wins in the 13U shot put (31’6’) and triple jump (27’7”) at the regional competition held at Varina High School from July 25-27. She also placed second in the high jump competition (4’8”) and the pentathlon with a total of 1,906 points. Brother Jayden finished third in the 15-16U boys’ high jump with a clearance of 5’2”.