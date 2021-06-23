Cancel
akki john

Want to send a message to someone on WhatsApp without saving the number ?

akki john
 8 days ago

Follow this very easy method, you will be able to send a message to only one user at a time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=149WbX_0aca6UFa00
whatsapppixabay

In today's day WhatsApp has become the world's favorite mobile app that everyone uses this app, its users have also become more all over the world, because of which they share millions of pictures and videos a day, but many times it is like this. It happens that we get message on such number Or have to send media files which we do not want to save, As you would know that we have to do number service on WhatsApp to send messages on WhatsApp. There are many such appsIn which you can message without saving the number, but today we will tell about a special trick in WhatsApp, with the help of which you will be able to send a message to anyone without saving the number.

First open a web browser on your mobile or desktop. https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=XXXXXXXXXX Copy this link and paste it on your browser but where in place of XXXXXXXXXXX enter that user's number with country code.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IkP0K_0aca6UFa00
whatsappown image

whom you want to message, Now the message +921234567890 on WhatsApp will be written below. When you click on Message you will see Looks like you don't have WhatsApp installed! DOWNLOAD or use WhatsApp Web will appear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bebvV_0aca6UFa00
whatsappown image

You can also download WhatsApp on your desktop or you can also download WhatsApp Web by scanning the QR code can access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQagG_0aca6UFa00
whatsappown image

For your information, let us tell you that WhatsApp had forged the feature of mute video some time ago and for this you can mute someone before sending the video.

Then the receiver will not hear any sound in the video, only the video will be visible. WhatsApp has become the world's favorite mobile app in terms of messaging. This feature will help the users a lot.

I hope you liked this article. How helpful this article is for you, please tell by comments. If you have any suggestions or would like to say anything else on this subject, you are welcome. Please like and share to stay connected. Thank you.

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.

Akki John is an aspiring writer who works on various social media sites including Upwork , Instagram and Facebook Groups. I've written for major magazines , blogged on some of the top blogs , and worked behind the scenes on branding projects for awesome clients. i like read books and written for blogs.

#Whatsapp Web#Mobile App#Xxxxxxxxxxx#Whatsapp Web#Newsbreak#Creator Program
