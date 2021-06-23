Want to send a message to someone on WhatsApp without saving the number ?

Follow this very easy method, you will be able to send a message to only one user at a time.

whatsapp pixabay

In today's day WhatsApp has become the world's favorite mobile app that everyone uses this app, its users have also become more all over the world, because of which they share millions of pictures and videos a day, but many times it is like this. It happens that we get message on such number Or have to send media files which we do not want to save, As you would know that we have to do number service on WhatsApp to send messages on WhatsApp. There are many such appsIn which you can message without saving the number, but today we will tell about a special trick in WhatsApp, with the help of which you will be able to send a message to anyone without saving the number.

First open a web browser on your mobile or desktop. https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=XXXXXXXXXX Copy this link and paste it on your browser but where in place of XXXXXXXXXXX enter that user's number with country code.

whatsapp own image

whom you want to message, Now the message +921234567890 on WhatsApp will be written below. When you click on Message you will see Looks like you don't have WhatsApp installed! DOWNLOAD or use WhatsApp Web will appear.

whatsapp own image

You can also download WhatsApp on your desktop or you can also download WhatsApp Web by scanning the QR code can access.

whatsapp own image

For your information, let us tell you that WhatsApp had forged the feature of mute video some time ago and for this you can mute someone before sending the video.

Then the receiver will not hear any sound in the video, only the video will be visible. WhatsApp has become the world's favorite mobile app in terms of messaging. This feature will help the users a lot.

