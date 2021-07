The Franklin County Fair is back for 2021! Come out to the Chambersburg Rod and Gun Club (3725 Warm Spring Rd, Chambersburg) July 11-17 to enjoy a variety of attractions!. The week starts on Sunday, July 11 with the annual Vespers Service and music provided by Daystar. Monday kicks off the full attractions and events. They will have a Baby Barnyard tent with a kid’s corner, dunk tank, and barrel train. 3 Monkeys Inflatables will also be provided for the children by the Franklin County Junior Fair Board.