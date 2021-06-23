Documentary film All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic presents the story of the first and most beloved of polymers, which enabled a new era of elegance in the design of common objects. Along with the engrossing tale of the making of Bakelite is also the history of the eccentric genius chemist who invented it, Leo Baekeland, who is now regarded as the father of modern plastics. His painstaking research and experimentation over many years led to a process in 1907 that produced a strong but workable substance with a beautiful finish. The world was transformed, and all around us now are materials made possible by his discovery.