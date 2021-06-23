Cancel
Cover picture for the articleDocumentary film All Things Bakelite: The Age of Plastic presents the story of the first and most beloved of polymers, which enabled a new era of elegance in the design of common objects. Along with the engrossing tale of the making of Bakelite is also the history of the eccentric genius chemist who invented it, Leo Baekeland, who is now regarded as the father of modern plastics. His painstaking research and experimentation over many years led to a process in 1907 that produced a strong but workable substance with a beautiful finish. The world was transformed, and all around us now are materials made possible by his discovery.

YoutubeNew Scientist

Bakelite made the 20th century, but the plastic's legacy is sobering

Available on Apple TV+, Google TV, iTunes, YouTube and Vudu. IT IS a busy evening in New York and a man is asking people on the street at random if they are familiar with Bakelite. None of them knows what it is, but most think it is related to food. We meet them in a documentary, where the truth is revealed: without Bakelite, the first wholly synthetic plastic, the world would have been very different.
TV & VideosMacdaily News

Documentary film ‘All Things Bakelite’ premieres June 29th on Apple TV+

“All Things Bakelite,” the third documentary feature from Director John Maher (“Throw it Down”), will arrive on Apple TV+ and other digital platforms on June 29th worldwide. In partnership with Bitmax, Executive Producer Hugh Karraker is bringing his great-grandfather Leo Baekeland’s story to six continents via streaming platforms iTunes, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, and VUDU.
