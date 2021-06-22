North Korea Nearly Hacked Its Way to a $1,000,000,000

The F-35 Lightning II has emerged as one of the world’s premier multirole fighter aircraft, with the U.S. Air Force now operating more of the fifth-generation aircraft than any other fighter model other than several variants of the long-serving F-16. In addition to its impressive capabilities that no fighter can match, the F-35 is also unique in that it is the only stealth fighter with a major export market. The F-35 program has seven additional international program partners involved in the program as well as six Foreign Military Sales customers all having received or placed orders for F-35s.