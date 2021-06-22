North Korea Nearly Hacked Its Way to a $1,000,000,000
With the continuing development of its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities, the development of North Korea’s cyber capabilities often flies under the radar. North Korea’s development of increasingly sophisticated cyber tools, while not as overtly threatening as developments in its strategic weapons program, is a significant national security challenge. North Korea has in recent years carried out several significant cyber-attacks, including a nearly successful theft $1 billion.www.19fortyfive.com