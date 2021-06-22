Cancel
North Korea Nearly Hacked Its Way to a $1,000,000,000

By Eli Fuhrman
19fortyfive.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the continuing development of its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities, the development of North Korea’s cyber capabilities often flies under the radar. North Korea’s development of increasingly sophisticated cyber tools, while not as overtly threatening as developments in its strategic weapons program, is a significant national security challenge. North Korea has in recent years carried out several significant cyber-attacks, including a nearly successful theft $1 billion.

www.19fortyfive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Sanctions#Hack#United States Government#The Bangladesh Bank#North Korean#The Federal Reserve Bank#Iranian#Fed#The Lazarus Group
