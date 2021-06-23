Cancel
Lancaster County, PA

While F&M Joins Hundreds of Colleges Requiring the COVID Vaccine, Politics and Ethics Continue to Divide on Matters of Public Safety

 14 days ago

On Tuesday, May 18th, Franklin & Marshall College announced the decision to require students, faculty, and staff to provide proof of vaccination to return to campus for the Fall semester. This announcement comes with the rise of vaccine availability across the United States and a reduction in COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County and the country as a whole. After the first mandate by Rutgers University, over five hundred other institutes of higher learning in the United States followed. The decision was made by members of the administration with guidance from Dr. Myers, the Pandemic Operations Report Team (PORT), and health and community safety consultants, as well as recommendations put forth by the CDC and American College Health Association (ACHA). “The ACHA recognizes that comprehensive COVID-19 vaccination is the most effective way for institutions of higher education (IHEs) to return to a safe, robust on-campus experience for students in fall semester 2021,” the association said. “Therefore, where state law and available resources allow, ACHA recommends COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all on-campus college and university students for fall semester 2021, in accordance with the IHE’s normal exemption practices, including exemptions for medical contraindications.”

