After an extended week-long layoff, the Great Bend Bat Cats started back up against the Hutchinson Monarchs, dropping the first pair of contests on Saturday and Monday. The losses were sandwiched with an 11-4 non-conference victory against the Dodge City A’s. The Bat Cats would even up the series with an inspired offensive effort, scoring 26 combined runs to defeat the Monarchs; 13-0 on Tuesday, and 13-5 on Wednesday. Hutchinson took an early 4-0 lead in Friday’s rubber match at Al Burns Memorial Field, but Mother Nature had other plans, forcing the game to be suspended after the top of the third inning.