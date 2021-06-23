Franklin & Marshall Faculty Statement in Solidarity with Palestine
We, members of the Franklin and Marshall College community, condemn the ongoing attacks on the Palestinian people in Gaza by the Israeli armed forces, which represent the latest chapter of a nearly-fifteen-year blockade that has transformed the territory into a prison for its two million inhabitants, most of whom descend from refugees expelled and driven from their homes during the Nakba (1947–49) that accompanied the creation of the state of Israel.www.the-college-reporter.com