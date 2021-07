NEEDHAM, Mass. — Maine’s North Woods are the largest tract of undeveloped forest land east of the Rocky Mountains. The vast expanse of trees has the ability to offset 500 million metric tons of carbon dioxide from our atmosphere, which is equal to taking a million cars off the road-- for a century! Tonight, Ted Reinstein reports on the New England Forestry Foundation’s efforts to spread the word about the North Woods’ untapped potential to address the climate crisis.