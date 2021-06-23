Cancel
Music

Solstice Groove

wrir.org
 14 days ago

It’s the longest day but it’s drying out. Tune in for new music from Helado Negro, The Go! Team, Amythyst Kiah, Piroshka, Aldous Harding, Efterklang and Dr. Pete Larson and his Cytotoxic Nyatiti Band. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist. Playlist:. Amythyst Kiah, “Black Myself”. from Wary...

www.wrir.org
#Solstice#Dj#Groove#City Slang#Cytotoxic Nyatiti Band#Alasitas Tenth Court#Uwami Awesome Tapes#Na Kozonga Strut 2021#Damballah Dagoretti
Musicsoultracks.com

First Listen: New Son of Pearl song is a "Wonderful" groove

Son of Pearl” Robinson’s new single, “Wonderful” is a stroll down another segment of memory lane. This portion is a combination of jazz infused funk that will go down easily among those partial to stepper sets. “Wonderful” has that bumping bass line that will draw folks to the dance floor like magnets. Combine that with the jazzy guitar riffs from Karlos Brickhouse and some percussion work joining in a rhythmic conversation and you have a mid-tempo groove that is ideally suited for some action on the ballroom floor.
Musicthis song is sick

Emancipator & Cloudchord Drop Chilled Out Instrumental Groove “Thumper” Off Upcoming EP

Loci Records label boss, Emancipator, is at the forefront of chill electronic music and has been doing his thing for almost a decade now. The Oregon heavyweight announced earlier this year that he was working on the Citrus Fever EP which is a joint project with chillhop producer Cloudchord. The EP is set to release on July 16 but the two have released the second single off their upcoming project titled “Thumper.”
Musicthis song is sick

Flamingosis Invokes Flawless Funky Grooves on Debut Album ‘Daymaker’

We’ve been big fans of Flamingosis for years now, and it’s an absolute pleasure to see him release his first ever album, Daymaker. The Brooklyn-based funk maestro dropped this one on Friday, and we’ve been grooving to it all weekend long. With summer now in full swing, this is the perfect album to rinse outside by the pool, at the park, in your backyard, or wherever you have a space to move around. Daymaker listens like a Flamingosis live set, with funky instrumentals being woven seamlessly into a cohesive vibe.
Entertainmentallaboutjazz.com

Life Is A Groove: Celebrating Nancy King, Fathers Day and Summer Solstice

The Fathers Day broadcast includes new releases from trumpeter Sarah Wilson, vocalist Kayle Brecher and pianist Dave Bass, with birthday shoutouts to Nancy King, Daryl Sherman, Carol Robbins, Jaimie Branch, Lolly Allen and Alicia Olatuja, among others. Also a few music collaborations of jazz fathers with their children. Thanks for listening and please support the artists you hear by purchasing their music.
Musiczeldadungeon.net

Get Your Groove On With This Jazz Arrangement of Ocarina of Time’s “Title Theme”

Jazz and fusion have long been among my favorite genres of music. I appreciate the creativity and unpredictability of songs that don’t fit into a repetitive mold. Ocarina of Time has no shortage of catchy tunes like “Lost Woods” or “Goron City” that use a few key notes to stick in the player’s head, but the most memorable tracks for me are songs like “Zora’s Domain” or “Gerudo Valley”, which have an arc of progression that makes them a pleasure to hear even outside of the game. Perhaps the best example is the iconic “Title Theme” which fits beautifully into this awesome jazz arrangement.
Musicopb.org

Aldous Harding — “Old Peel”

Just before the pandemic began, Kiwi singer Aldous Harding had been playing the live favorite “Old Peel” to close most of her performance. After joining forces with producer John Paris, who worked on her previous two records, she’s bringing it to fans once again as a one-off single. The stripped-down rhythmic instrumentation is a musical manifestation of Harding’s laid-back vocal style. Together, they create a special sound wrapped in an understated swagger.
Theater & Dancethis song is sick

Biicla Delivers a Dreamy House Groove with New Track “Outside”

Russian producer, Biicla, has stayed in our sights these past couple years releasing a steady stream of emotive yet head spinning dance music. He recently impressed us with his breakbeat collab, “Colorblind,” with Rome In Silver, and today he keeps the momentum rolling with his new single, “Outside.”. We’re loving...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Ava Earl Releases Third Single “The Roses,” Title Track From Forthcoming Album

Ava Earl, a prolific 18 year old songwriter hailing from the small mountain town of Girdwood, Alaska, has released the third single and title track from her forthcoming album titled The Roses which will be available on July 23rd. “The Roses,” in Earl’s own words, was written “about a friend of mine a few years ago. She and I have actually drifted apart since then, so when I recorded it, it was in a different light than I originally intended.” She continues, “At the time, I was struggling to figure out why our relationship was rocky, and the first part of the song is about me blaming myself. It took me a long time to realize that some people can be part of your life without having control over your emotions.” Ava is wise beyond her years, writing music and expressing emotions that truly show off her maturity and appreciation for life’s moments.
Musicwrir.org

Everybody on the floor

This time on Global A Go-Go it’s nuthin’ but a global dance party: two continuous hours of music, spanning 30 countries and six decades, that will put your hands up in the air. To paraphrase my WRIR colleague Mr. Jazz, it’s all platter and less chatter. And as my WRIR colleague DJ Graybeard always says: Crank it up and share with your neighbors. Are you with me?
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Moor Mother announces new album, shares “Obsidian” ft. Pink Siifu

Moor Mother (aka Camae Ayewa) recently signed to ANTI- and released the new single "Zami," and now she has announced a new album, Black Encyclopedia of the Air, due September 17 via her new label home (pre-order). The album includes "Zami" as well as the just-released single "Obsidian," an under-two-minute offering of abstract, psychedelic rap featuring Pink Siifu. Moor Mother says the song is about "thinking about one's proximity to violence. Thinking about violence in the home. Violence in communities." It comes with a black-and-white video directed by Ari Marcopoulous, who said, "We decided to start the video in front of Alice and John Coltrane’s house. Nuff said. I could elaborate if you want me too. But it’s the spirit right there." Watch/listen below.
MusicStereogum

Album Of The Week: The Goon Sax Mirror II

The Goon Sax are cool kids. Well, OK, they’re not kids anymore, and hip might be a better word than cool. The Brisbane trio have been coming off as impossibly cultured, shy-but-savvy art-school types since they were teenagers making jangly indie-pop spiked with the post-punk nerve of Swell Maps and Television Personalities. Half a decade later, as they release their ambitious and rewarding third album, the impression endures. This is not a judgment on these strangers’ actual personalities, about which I have little to no knowledge. It’s just the vibe their records have always given me. They’re like Times New Viking with the distortion turned down or the xx with the distortion turned up — a little bit Flying Nun, a little bit 4AD. Even when they get earnest, which they often do, their music feels like the work of intimidating people with impeccable record collections.
Musicnolangroupmedia.com

Sam Fender teases new music

Sam Fender has teased new music will be out later this week. The 'Play God' hitmaker has confirmed he will be dropping some new music in just two days, thrilling his fans. He wrote on Twitter: "HERE WE GO AGAIN. HOLD TIGHT. 2 DAYS (sic)" It comes after Sam confirmed...
Musicmixmag.net

Ray BLK announces debut album ‘Access Denied’

Ray BLK’s debut studio album ‘Access Denied’ is set for release on September 17, and the musician has shared a new single, ‘MIA’, which features Kaash Paige. “‘MIA’ is my summer anthem as we’re released from lockdown. It’s just about escaping, or being with someone who feels like an escape, like you’re on holiday and just at peace, away from the noise."
Entertainmentwrir.org

Cooling off in July

Cool off with new music from Steve Gunn, Nous Alpha, Villagers, L’Rain, Lightman Jarvis Ecsatic Band and much more. Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek, “Hop Çerkez”
Denver, COkuvo.org

Groove Jazz Rendezvous—Jazz at Café Regio’s

We salute the 50th-anniversary release of the film “Shaft,” its Academy Award-winning theme, and nominated score along with the music of Issac Hayes. The star of the film, Richard Roundtree, Director Gordon Parks, and Issac Hayes all have a direct or indirect connection with Denver. We met Richard Roundtree at...
MusicNPR

New Mix: Aldous Harding, Clairo, Matthew E. White, More

On this week's All Songs Considered I've got a few familiar voices and some thrilling new ones. You might not know Big Red Machine by name, but it's a project that includes The National's Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, among others. The song I play from them features Anaïs Mitchell, the creator of the musical Hadestown. I've also got new music from one of my favorite artists of the past five years, Aldous Harding, plus new music from Richmond, Virginia's Matthew E. White. Also, the singer Clairo returns with music from her second album, co-produced by Jack Antonoff.

