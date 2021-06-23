Solstice Groove

Ava Earl, a prolific 18 year old songwriter hailing from the small mountain town of Girdwood, Alaska, has released the third single and title track from her forthcoming album titled The Roses which will be available on July 23rd. “The Roses,” in Earl’s own words, was written “about a friend of mine a few years ago. She and I have actually drifted apart since then, so when I recorded it, it was in a different light than I originally intended.” She continues, “At the time, I was struggling to figure out why our relationship was rocky, and the first part of the song is about me blaming myself. It took me a long time to realize that some people can be part of your life without having control over your emotions.” Ava is wise beyond her years, writing music and expressing emotions that truly show off her maturity and appreciation for life’s moments.