Lake Shore Drive name change vote on Wednesday
Ald. David Moore (17th) talks about the renaming of Lake Shore Drive.to the Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Drive.www.fox32chicago.com
Ald. David Moore (17th) talks about the renaming of Lake Shore Drive.to the Jean Baptiste Point du Sable Drive.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.