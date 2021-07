It’s the start of the second half of this year, and we have some exciting launches in the pipeline. We have launches expected from the budget segment like the OnePlus Nord 2 and even from the flagship segment like the Huawei P50. There are also some camera and gaming-centric phones like the Realme GT 5G Master Edition and the POCO F3 GT. That said, buyers will get a variety of options to choose from in different price segments this month.