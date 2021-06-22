Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Amici Pharma debuts generic Zaroxolyn

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmici’s generic Zaroxolyn is available in dosage strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg. Amici Pharma is introducing metolazone tablets. The medication, the generic of Zaroxolyn, is available in dosage strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 10 mg. Metolazone tablets are indicated for the treatment of salt...

