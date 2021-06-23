This may be your last chance to grab the HP Reverb G2 for a new low of $399
We really like the HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset. It's one of the best VR headsets, is great for Windows Mixed Reality, and it has some fantastic features. A week ago we shared a pretty good deal from HP that featured it for $100 off. That deal is still active, but HP's Walmart store has it beat right now with $200 off the price for a grand total of $399. Up until recently you could only find the Reverb G2 going for around $600 or more like it is on Amazon. You truly won't find this price anywhere else, and if Walmart's sales end when Amazon's Prime Day sales end, so you only have a couple more hours to take advantage of it.www.windowscentral.com