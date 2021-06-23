Cancel
Electronics

This may be your last chance to grab the HP Reverb G2 for a new low of $399

By John Levite
windowscentral.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe really like the HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset. It's one of the best VR headsets, is great for Windows Mixed Reality, and it has some fantastic features. A week ago we shared a pretty good deal from HP that featured it for $100 off. That deal is still active, but HP's Walmart store has it beat right now with $200 off the price for a grand total of $399. Up until recently you could only find the Reverb G2 going for around $600 or more like it is on Amazon. You truly won't find this price anywhere else, and if Walmart's sales end when Amazon's Prime Day sales end, so you only have a couple more hours to take advantage of it.

www.windowscentral.com
#Virtual Reality Headsets#Hp#Reverb#Audio System#Windows Mixed Reality#Walmart Hp#Valve#Lcd#Vr
Computerswindowscentral.com

Last chance to boost your PC build for cheap — Prime Day deals are going fast

PC components can usually be found at a discount throughout the year, but Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and other promotional events can see pricing drop considerably. If you're wanting to upgrade your current PC with a new graphics card or to build an entirely new rig from scratch, now's as good a time as any to browse around for some deals.
Computerswindowscentral.com

These pre-built gaming PCs are your last chance to get an RTX 30-series GPU on sale during Prime Day

We've seen plenty of great prices when it comes to the best Prime Day laptop deals and the best Prime Day PC parts deals, but graphics cards have been a different story. If you were holding out hope that Prime Day might cough up some GPUs at a great price, your best bet is to turn to a pre-built desktop gaming PC. A bunch of rigs even have the latest NVIDIA RTX 30-series cards, which we've rounded up here.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

Last chance: Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is still $29 at Amazon

So many new readers flocked to BGR Deals during Prime Day, likely stumbling upon our content in search of the deepest Amazon discounts they could find. Needless to say, we helped them find killer deals on all sorts of popular best-sellers as well as some lesser-known gadgets that our longtime readers have been huge fans of. One such product is a little secret that our audience has loved for as long as we can remember. It’s a niche product that you’ve probably never heard of before, yet it’s hugely popular and it was pretty much guaranteed to sell out while...
Video Gamesinputmag.com

It’s your last chance to get these rarely discounted Nintendo titles on sale

Target’s Father’s Day promotion, Deal Days, ends tonight, but you still have a few hours to get sale prices for a number of classic Nintendo titles that rarely seem to be discounted. The standout from the list is definitely Pikmin 3 Deluxe — a microscopic puzzle game that simultaneously enrages and elicits responses like, “Aw that’s sweet.” Right now you can grab it for $29.99, down from $55.99.
ElectronicsBeta News

Panasonic launches 'evolved' new TOUGHBOOK G2 fully rugged tablet

Over the years, laptop and tablet manufacturers have striven to make their devices thinner and lighter. That’s fine for people working in offices, at home or in coffee shops, but for construction or emergency service workers out in the field, they need something that’s going to withstand daily knocks and bashes.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

New battery technology may charge your smartphone in under 5 minutes

Because advances in battery research typically happen slowly over drawn-out periods of time, most of the battery life improvements we see with new smartphones tend to be incremental and modest. That said, if we take a step back and compare, for example, a current iPhone to an iPhone from seven years ago, the improvements in battery life and charging speeds become a lot more clear. Put simply, battery research is something of a slog, but researchers are still putting in countless hours in order to unearth new breakthroughs. To that point, a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge recently...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Dell UltraSharp Webcam offers 4K high dynamic range and Sony’s STARVIS CMOS sensor

Look great during your Zoom meeting with the Dell UltraSharp Webcam. It offers a 4K high dynamic range and a large 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor. That way, it can capture superior image quality and crystal-clear video. Even better, the Digital Overlap HDR gives you true-to-life color in difficult lighting environments. Plus, the 3D/2D video noise reduction reduces grainy images and motion blur, even in low light. What’s more, this computer accessory keeps you in the center of the picture no matter where you move. Moreover, this webcam is designed for nearly borderless displays. So it magnetically attaches to the mount and perches on your monitor without blocking your view. You can even customize how much of yourself you want to show. And a privacy shutter snaps over the lens. Finally, the ExpressSign-in feature detects your presence when you’re near and automatically signs you in with Windows Hello.
Electronicslordsofgaming.net

Xbox Wireless Headset Review

When it comes to it, the Xbox Wireless Headset is an interesting piece of tech. On the one hand, this is the first official headset that seems to receive Xbox’s full attention. A lot of care and consideration went into designing the headset and it shows. On the flip side, the headset is probably going to rub audiophiles the wrong way. But it is worth mentioning that audio is subjective on almost every level. Despite these shortcomings, the Xbox Wireless Headset is a solid offering at a reasonable $99 MSRP price point.
Posted by
PC Gamer

Xgimi Halo portable projector review

The Xgimi Halo portable projector has me wanting to watch movies in the park, or get my game on at the end of the garden during a barbecue, because I'm totally antisocial. But you're probably wondering who the heck Xgimi is in the first place. No, it's not Klingon slur—this is a company that's been making projectors since 2013, with a broad range already under its belt.
ElectronicsGame Informer Online

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Review | Smart Enough For The Price Tag?

I’ve never been into the “smart glasses” thing. I’ve seen them, and been slightly intrigued by them, but I never saw them as something to be super excited about. Then I sat down and reviewed the Razer Anzu and now I understand their incredible potential. With Bluetooth capability, microphone, and anti-blue light protection, Razer’s newest foray into the far reaches of the gaming-verse is not too shabby. Surprisingly, no RGBs, either.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

The 10th Gen HP Chromebook x360 14c is $200 off with free GeForce now and controller

HP’s latest entry into the Chromebook space is a solid choice at $699 with just enough upgrades over the previous iteration to condone the modest price bump of $70. Not only do you get the significantly more powerful 11th Gen Tiger Lake Core i3, but HP also did us a solid and doubled the storage to 128GB of the faster NVMe. Oddly enough, you can pick up a similarly spec’d out model directly from HP for only $619 which makes it cheaper than the 10th Gen Comet Lake model from Best Buy. If you’re willing to wait a few extra days for a “customized” model, you can get the same Core i3 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for only $549 at the moment and that’s my recommendation if you have the cash and want the latest CPU available for Chrome OS.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Microsoft's Surface Duo down to an insane price of just $410

Microsoft's Surface Duo is down to just $410 right now, which is its lowest price ever. Even if you bump up to the 256GB model, it's still only $510. When the Surface Duo launched, one of people's biggest concerns was its price. It started at $1,400 but has steadily dropped in price over time. The downside of the current deal is that it's locked to AT&T, but if you're already on that carrier or are willing to switch, it's an excellent bargain.

