Oh, baby! On Sunday, June 27, the biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out for the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Returning to its live format following its virtual ceremony last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities made sure to put on a show. Prime example: During the highly anticipated event, Cardi B seemingly announced she is pregnant and expecting her second child with her husband, Offset! While gracing the stage, the 28-year-old star performed with Migos and showed off her growing baby bump during the 2021 BET Awards. For the special occasion, the Bronx native lit up the...