Narratives can change in the blink of an eye sometimes — or in the case of Sha'Carri Richardson, about as fast as she crosses the finish line in a 100-meter dash. During the U.S. Olympic Trials for track and field, one of the sensations of the meet was Richardson, as the 21-year-old won 100 and seemingly yielded in the process the best chance for an American breakthrough in the event since Gail Devers won gold in Atlanta in 1996.