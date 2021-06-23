Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Batman: The Long Halloween Writer Talks Modernizing the Story

By Aedan Juvet
bleedingcool.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's now been a monumental 25 years since Jeph Loeb, and Tim Sale published the comic series Batman: The Long Halloween, and all these years later, it's still deemed popular enough to get retold as an animated film. Batman: The Long Halloween has now been adapted as a two-part, DC...

bleedingcool.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeph Loeb
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Comic Book Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Arts
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesEW.com

What to Watch on Tuesday: Batman: The Long Halloween arrives with Jensen Ackles, Naya Rivera

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on digital. One of the most iconic Batman stories ever finally comes to the screen this week with the first half of a two-part saga. Like the original graphic novel by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One is a mystery story about the Dark Knight's hunt for the Holiday Killer, who keeps whacking Gotham City crime figures on successive holidays, starting with the big one in October. In addition to a riveting animation style that evokes the look of Sale's art as well as classic noir films, Batman: The Long Halloween also boasts a top-tier voice cast including Jensen Ackles (Batman), Josh Duhamel (District Attorney Harvey Dent), the late Naya Rivera (Catwoman), and more. Check out the first part on digital and Blu-ray this week; the second part will follow later this summer. -Christian Holub.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Polka Dot Man David Dastmalchian Teases Batman: The Long Halloween

DC has released several movies since they reset the universe in the dramatic conclusion to Justice League Dark: Apokolips War and they have all been original stories until now. This summer Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment delivers the first retelling of a classic DC story in the new universe, and it is one that has affected comics and movie scripts ever since. Leaping from the pages of the iconic mid-1990s DC story written by Jeph Loeb (Batman: Hush, Hulk: Gray) and Tim Sale (Batman: Dark Victory, Daredevil: Yellow), Batman: The Long Halloween is a cornerstone of Batman lore. At the center of our tale is the triumvirate of crime fighters – Batman/Bruce Wayne (Jensen Ackles), Police Captain James Gordon (Billy Burke), and District Attorney Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel) – as they try to solve the mystery of the Holiday Killer. In anticipation of the Blu- Ray and Digital release on June 22 Calendar Man, David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man, The Dark Knight) joins Bleeding Cool's Jimmy Leszczynski for a one on one chat.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN Interview: Producer Butch Lukic Talks Casting Jensen Ackles, BATMAN BEYOND, & More

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One arrives on Digital & Blu-ray on June 22 from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Inspired by the classic story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, the movie begins as a brutal murder on Halloween prompts Gotham City's young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with the city's only two uncorrupt lawmen (Police Captain James Gordan and District Attorney Harvey Dent) in order to take down The Roman.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN Interview: Julie Nathanson On Bringing Complexity And Emotion To Gilda Dent

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One is now on Digital & Blu-ray from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Inspired by the classic story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, the movie begins as a brutal murder on Halloween prompts Gotham City's young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with the city's only two uncorrupt lawmen (Police Captain James Gordan and District Attorney Harvey Dent) in order to take down The Roman.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

'Goonies,' 'Superman' filmmaker Richard Donner dead at 91

July 5 (UPI) -- Richard Donner -- who directed classic films such as The Omen, Superman, The Goonies, Ladyhawke and Lethal Weapon -- has died at the age of 91. His wife, producer Lauren Shuler Donner, confirmed the New York native's death to Deadline Monday, while his production company broke the sad news to Variety.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Exclusive Interview – Batman: The Long Halloween writer Tim Sheridan on its legacy, Naya Rivera’s Catwoman and Batman’s early years

Ricky Church chats with writer Tim Sheridan about Batman: The Long Halloween…. After many years of fans clamouring for its adaptation, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One has been released on Blu-ray and digital as the next in DC and Warner Bros.’ animated film line. Based on the maxi-series from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, the story follows Batman in his earliest years of crime fighting as he, Jim Gordon and Harvey Dent investigate a serial killer named Holiday who is targeting members of the Falcone crime family on one holiday each month. While they are trying to solve the case and bring down the Falcone mob, they also have to contend with the rise of Gotham City’s supervillains.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

12 New Movies Hit VOD This Week, Including Cruella And Batman: The Long Halloween

There are a dozen new titles arriving on VOD this week and, as always, there’s plenty of variety on offer. Animated movies featuring iconic characters, sequels nobody asked for, international box office phenomenons and Disney live-action remakes are all present and accounted for, along with the standard selection of low-budget genre titles.
Roxbury, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Writers in the Mountains presents Modern Love with Elizabeth Koster

ROXBURY — Writers in the Mountains (WIM) presents Modern Love, a six-week creative writing workshop with Elizabeth Koster, July 9 through Aug. 13. The class will be held online 1-3 p.m. Fridays. Once they register and pay, participants will be given instructions on how to join the class. In this...
Moviesramascreen.com

Interview: Zahra Newman Talks Rom-Com LONG STORY SHORT

In celebration of the new romantic comedy LONG STORY SHORT which arrives in Theaters, On Demand and Digital on July 2nd, 2021 from Saban Films, I recently had the opportunity to interview one of the stars of this new film, Zahra Newman ("Truth"). LONG STORY SHORT is about serial procrastinator...
MoviesSantafe New Mexican.com

YOLO: 'Long Story Short'

The meet-cute is a staple in romantic comedies. Teddy (Rafe Spall) and Leanne (Zahra Newman) hurtle through theirs in the opening credits of writer and director Josh Lawson’s delightful comedy Long Story Short. Mistaking Leanne for his girlfriend (she’s wearing the same dress), he twirls her round at a party and plants a big amorous kiss on her lips. After making his sincere apologies for the identity mix-up and offering to buy her a drink in recompense, he suffers a life-threatening allergic reaction (before the kiss, she ate some nuts), and they end their inaugural meeting by sticking him with an EpiPen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy