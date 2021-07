At the risk of belaboring the obvious, the latest development in the Britney Spears’ saga makes it clear her future as a Las Vegas headliner is over, until further notice. Larry Rudolph, the man who orchestrated Spears’ headliner residency in on the Strip and has managed her career since the mid-1990s, is breaking from the pop superstar. Rudolph brought Spears to Las Vegas some eight years ago and has been the conduit for all of her live performances for 25 years.