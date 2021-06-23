Here’s How to Save on a New Macbook Air with Apple’s M1 Chip on Amazon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. You can’t throw a rock near a Los Angeles coffee shop without interrupting a Hollywood industry type huddled over their trusted computer. Whether you’re an aspiring or established screenwriter, an on-the-go producer, or a student, a decent-looking laptop is equally important as a functional one in a town where first impressions can count.www.hollywoodreporter.com