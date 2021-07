Before the iPhone came along and ushered in a new era of mobile computing, new desktop releases from Microsoft and Apple were incredibly exciting. These days, however, new Windows and OS X releases have lost a bit of their luster given everyone’s preoccupation with smartphones. Still, that’s not to say that desktop releases are completely uninteresting. On the contrary, Apple continues to iterate with macOS and Microsoft is still plugging away at Windows, even as the company has expanded its reach into a myriad of other areas like search and cloud computing. In fact, Microsoft is preparing to take the wraps...