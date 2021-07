Naturalist and Photographer Joy Marzolf returns to present “Nature Armchair Travel: New Zealand – Penguins, Parrots and Pods” June 29. On Tuesday, June 29, at 7:00 p.m Naturalist and Photographer Joy Marzolf returns to give a talk called “Nature Armchair Travel: New Zealand – Penguins, Parrots and Pods.” This is truly a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to learn about the many rare birds and marine animals who are at home in the beautiful country of New Zealand. These include the comical yellow-eyed penguin. Watch and listen for these cute birds, plus the Antipodes Island parrots, rare New Zealand sea lions, and dusky dolphins as they frolic on the shores. Join us for the sights and sounds of animal personalities from this amazing country, and we hope you will bring the kids!