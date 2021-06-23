1 million meals delivered to India healthcare providers in COVID-19 battle
The founder of the Tata Group, Jamsetji Tata, said, “In a free enterprise, the community is not just another stakeholder in business, but is in fact the very purpose of its existence.”In line with this ethos, Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) today announced that it had crossed the milestone of over 1 million meals delivered by its culinary platform, Qmin, to healthcare providers battling the fierce second wave of the pandemic.eturbonews.com