Louisiana State

Louisiana siblings, ages 1, 3 and 6, get Pfizer vaccine in trial

By Sarah Williams
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree siblings from Louisiana have received their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as part of the pharmaceutical company’s clinical trials for young children, a report said Tuesday. Ellie Bui, 6, Christian Bui, 3, and Sloan Bui, 14 months, each got their initial shot of the two-dose inoculation at Ochsner...

