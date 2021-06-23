Comfortable, versatile, trendy: Crocs make iconic comeback

Crocs is getting a makeover from their latest collaborator: Benefit Cosmetics. The footwear company announced today two styles from the first of its kind collection. The styles include the Benefit x Crocs Classic Clog and the Benefit x Crocs Classic Sandal. The beauty experts at Benefit Cosmetics redesigned the iconic Classic Clog that you know and love with a striking pink colorway with a glittery translucent upper. The Classic Sandal also got a makeover in the new collection. The Two-Strap, another favorite due to its easy-on, easy-off functionality, also received the bright pink, glittery upgrade.