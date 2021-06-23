Comfortable, versatile, trendy: Crocs make iconic comeback
Before the pandemic, it was quirky to rock Crocs, but now they’re widely accepted and a common sight, English junior Paige Smith said. In 2002, Crocs, Inc. introduced the world to the clog style shoe made of their lightweight and odor-resistant Croslite material. Since then, the company has sold hundreds of millions of shoes and continues to capture people's interest with its comfortable, versatile and personalizable designs.m.theshorthorn.com