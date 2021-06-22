Cancel
Petersburg goes 1-1 at state tournament first day

By CUMBERLAND TIMES-NEWS
Cumberland Times-News
 15 days ago

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Petersburg responded to a 6-5 opening-game loss to undefeated Wahama with an 11-5 victory over Midland Trail at the Class A state tournament at Little Creek Park on Tuesday. The afternoon elimination-game triumph moved the Vikings (22-6) to this morning, where they’ll face Ritchie County (22-6)...

www.times-news.com
