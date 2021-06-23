Notice to Creditors: Jean Marie Knight
Estate of Jean Marie Knight, Deceased. Date of birth: 5/21/1929. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Jean Marie Knight, Decased, died January 2, 2021. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Jean Brooks personal representative or proposed personal representative to both the probate court at 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341 and the named personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice.