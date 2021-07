In a risk-based industry, remaining unvaccinated is going to cost you, financially. The insured (that’s you and I) are faced with a simple choice. Avail ourselves of a free vaccine and reduce our risk of hospitalization from Covid and its subsequent variants by around 90% or continue to expose our insurers to a potentially astronomical hospital bill or life cover claim. It isn’t difficult to foresee imminent changes to an industry that is built on risk management.