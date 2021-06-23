Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 11:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-26 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Wednesday morning by around 1145 AM EDT /1045 AM CDT/. Target Area: Lawrence; Martin The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River, White River. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River, White River. .Recent excessive rainfall either has produced or is expected to produce river flooding along portions of the White River and East Fork White River in southern Indiana. Water levels on the White River from Elliston southward are currently in flood, with the crest as of late Tuesday evening at Edwardsport. Flooding is ongoing at Seymour and Rivervale on the East Fork White River, and is forecast to go into flood at Bedford and Williams Wednesday. The crest on the East Fork White River is approaching Rivervale as of late Tuesday evening. Flooding is expected to stay below moderate flood level on both rivers and last into the weekend on the East Fork White River, and into early next week on the White River. Chances for rain will return Thursday afternoon. Rainfall Friday through Tuesday increasingly is looking to bring renewed rises to area waterways and flooding to Indiana. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Saturday evening The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork White River near Bedford. * From Wednesday morning to late Saturday evening. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 22.0 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. * Impact...At 22.5 feet, Water is near the center of the road at the first curve out of the Bedford Boat Club.