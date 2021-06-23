Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Gibson, Knox, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 10:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-28 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this morning by around 1145 AM EDT /1045 AM CDT/. Target Area: Daviess; Gibson; Knox; Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River near Bedford affecting Martin and Lawrence Counties. East Fork White River near Rivervale affecting Martin and Lawrence Counties. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Williams affecting Martin and Lawrence Counties. White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties. White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and Knox Counties. .Recent excessive rainfall either has produced or is expected to produce river flooding along portions of the White River and East Fork White River in southern Indiana. Water levels on the White River from Hazelton southward are currently in flood, with the crest as of late Tuesday evening at Edwardsport. Flooding is ongoing at Seymour and Rivervale on the East Fork White River, and is forecast to go into flood at Bedford and Williams Wednesday. The crest on the East Fork White River is approaching Rivervale as of late Tuesday evening. Flooding is expected to stay below moderate flood level on both rivers and last into the weekend on the East Fork White River, and into early next week on the White River. Chances for rain will return Thursday afternoon. Rainfall Friday through Tuesday increasingly is looking to bring renewed rises to area waterways and flooding to Indiana. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the White River at Petersburg. * Until Monday morning. * At 9:30 AM EDT Wednesday /8:30 AM CDT Wednesday/ the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM EDT Wednesday /8:30 AM CDT Wednesday/ was 17.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.2 feet early Friday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood and flooding begins on higher bottomlands. State Road 257 may begin to flood if Shoals gage reading is over 17 feet. Private levees may be overtopped in many cases.