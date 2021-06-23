Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson, Keokuk, Van Buren, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 21:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson; Keokuk; Van Buren; Washington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHEASTERN KEOKUK...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND WESTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 942 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sigourney to near Ottumwa Industrial Airport. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Fairfield, Hedrick, Brighton, Richland, Batavia, Libertyville, Maharishi Vedic City, Packwood, Martinsburg, Pleasant Plain, Abingdon, Douds, Ollie, Pekin, Selma, Jefferson County Park, Lake Darling State Park, Fairfield Municipal Airport, Perlee and Linby. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms. Minor flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is possible. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through it. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.