Nance County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nance by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 21:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nance A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NANCE AND NORTHWESTERN MERRICK COUNTIES At 924 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fullerton, or 30 miles northeast of Grand Island, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Archer and Central City. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
